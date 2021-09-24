Last Updated:

WBPSC Judicial Services Prelims Exam: Objection Raising Window For Answer Key Opens Today

WBPSC Judicial Services Prelims Answer Key has already been released. The objection-raising window has been opened on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Image: Shutterstock


The answer key for WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims exam has been released. The answer key has been released by West Bengal Public Service Commission. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. 

Candidates have been given chance to raise objections. The objection window has been opened on Friday and will be opened till September 26, 2021. Candidates should make sure to raise objections if any till the deadline as applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted. 

WBPSC answer key: Official Notice

The official notice reads, “all candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in in between 24.09.2021 and 26.09.2021. The Commission will however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date.”

WBPSC judicial services prelims answer key: Steps to download

  • Candidates should visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen, download the same and cross check the answers
  • In case candidate wants to raise objections, he/she will have to pay the application fees
  • After completing all the process, candidates should click on submit 
  • Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page and also keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
  • Here is the direct link to download answer key
First Published:
