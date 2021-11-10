WBPSC Mains Final Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for its civil services main exam 2020. The final answer key for WBPSC civil services main exam has been published on the official website of WBPSC- wbpsc.gov.in. The commission has released the answer keys for civil services executive exam for paper III, IV, V and VI.
The answer key that has been releases is for the WBPSC civil services mains exam that was conducted on August 28, and 29, 2021. The exam was held in an MCQ pattern. The exam was held with proper COVID-19 protocols. Candidates can check the steps given below to download the WBPSC answer key.
Candidates who clear the WBPSC main exam will have to appear for the personality test/ interview round. Candidates should note that they would be asked questions on matters of general interest. The purpose of the WBPSC interview would be to check the logical, intellectual, moral, and other qualities of the candidates.