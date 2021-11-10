WBPSC Mains Final Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Check

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for its civil services main exam 2020. The final answer key for WBPSC civil services main exam has been published on the official website of WBPSC- wbpsc.gov.in. The commission has released the answer keys for civil services executive exam for paper III, IV, V and VI.

The answer key that has been releases is for the WBPSC civil services mains exam that was conducted on August 28, and 29, 2021. The exam was held in an MCQ pattern. The exam was held with proper COVID-19 protocols. Candidates can check the steps given below to download the WBPSC answer key.

WBPCS Mains Answer Key 2020: How to download

Candidates have to visit the official website of WBPSC-- wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates should then go to the examinaiton tab

Click on the Answer Key option

A new window would open on your screen

Click on notifications link to download the Answer Key for Paper III, IV, V and VI

The notification says, "ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC.(MAIN) EXAMINATION,2020 (PAPER-III/IV/V/VI) [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 22/2019.

A new PDF would open for Paper III, Paper IV, Paper V , and Paper VI.

The PDF would consist of the series-wise final answer keys of the respective papers.

Candidates who clear the WBPSC main exam will have to appear for the personality test/ interview round. Candidates should note that they would be asked questions on matters of general interest. The purpose of the WBPSC interview would be to check the logical, intellectual, moral, and other qualities of the candidates.