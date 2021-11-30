WBPSC Mains Result 2019 Declared, Check List Of Qualified Candidates, Cut-off Marks Here

Quick links:
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the WBPSC Main Exam Result 2019. The WBPSC mains result is available on the official website- wbpsc.gov.in. The Commission has shortlisted 44 candidates who cleared the main exam and will appear for the interview round. The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded to the website. A direct link to check the same has also been provided below. The result that has been declared is for the WBPSC Group D W.B.C.S. (EXE.) 2019 recruitment exam.
WBPSC has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the main exam. This year, the marks of the last candidate in the general category are 690.3333. For OBC- A and OBC-B, the cut-off scores are 659 and 670, respectively. The cut-off scores for SC and ST categories, the cut-off score is 631.0001 and 576.6667, respectively. Check cut-off scores of all categories below:
WBPSC civil services mains exam was conducted on August 28, and 29, 2021. The exam was held in an MCQ pattern. The answer key for the main exam was released on November 10, 2021.