WBPSC Mains Result 2019 Declared, Check List Of Qualified Candidates, Cut-off Marks Here

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the WBPSC Main Exam Result 2019. The WBPSC mains result is available on the official website- wbpsc.gov.in. The Commission has shortlisted 44 candidates who cleared the main exam and will appear for the interview round. The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded to the website. A direct link to check the same has also been provided below. The result that has been declared is for the WBPSC Group D W.B.C.S. (EXE.) 2019 recruitment exam.

How to check WBPCS Mains Result 2019

Visit the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

Under the 'What's New' section click on the link that reads 'LIST OF CANDIDATES TO BE CALLED FOR PERSONALITY TEST FOR 'GROUP - D' POST ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULT OF W.B.C.S. (EXE.) ETC. EXAMINATION, 2019 [ADVT. NO. 29/2018]'

A PDF will open on your screen

Look for your roll number.

Save the PDF file on your computer.

Click here to check the list of qualified candidates.

WBPSC Mains Cut off marks

WBPSC has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the main exam. This year, the marks of the last candidate in the general category are 690.3333. For OBC- A and OBC-B, the cut-off scores are 659 and 670, respectively. The cut-off scores for SC and ST categories, the cut-off score is 631.0001 and 576.6667, respectively. Check cut-off scores of all categories below:

Unreserved-690.3333

OBC-A -659

OBC-B -670

SC -631.0001

ST -576.6667

PH(LDCP/OH) - 585

PH(HI) - 524.6667

PH(VH) - 502

WBPSC civil services mains exam was conducted on August 28, and 29, 2021. The exam was held in an MCQ pattern. The answer key for the main exam was released on November 10, 2021.