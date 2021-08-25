WBPSC Miscellaneous Services 2018 Exam Results Announced; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
WBPSC miscellaneous services result: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2018 exam results. Candidates who registered themselves and appeared in the WBPSC recruitment examination 2018 can now check their results. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the commission that is wbpsc.gov.in. It should be noted that the personality test of the examination was conducted this year on May 3, 2021. The scorecards released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission include details like roll number of candidates, who have been recommended for appointment to different posts/services mentioned below on the basis of the results of the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018. Here is the direct link to check WBPSC result of the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018.
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has recently released the WBCS prelims 2021 answer key. The West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) preliminary exam was conducted on August 22. Candidates who have appeared for the WBCS prelims exam can check the answer key from the official website of WBPSC. Candidates who are not satisfied with the WBCS prelims answer key 2021 can raise objections against any key. The WBPSC prelims answer key objection window will be open till August 30.
"All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in within 5 (five) days from 30.08.2021. The Commission will however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date," the official notice reads.