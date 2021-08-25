WBPSC Miscellaneous Services 2018 Exam Results Announced; Here's How To Check

WBPSC miscellaneous services result: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2018 exam results. Candidates who registered themselves and appeared in the WBPSC recruitment examination 2018 can now check their results. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the commission that is wbpsc.gov.in. It should be noted that the personality test of the examination was conducted this year on May 3, 2021. The scorecards released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission include details like roll number of candidates, who have been recommended for appointment to different posts/services mentioned below on the basis of the results of the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018. Here is the direct link to check WBPSC result of the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018: Steps to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should now visit the official website at wbpsc.in

On the homepage, the candidate should go to the 'whats new' section

Under that section, click on the link that reads, "APPOINTMENT TO DIFFERENT POSTS/SERVICES ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2018 (ADVT. NO 29/2017)" under 'What's New' section.

Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to enter the roll number

Post doing so and clicking on submit option, the results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download, cross-check and take printout for future references

WBCS releases prelims 2021 answer key

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has recently released the WBCS prelims 2021 answer key. The West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) preliminary exam was conducted on August 22. Candidates who have appeared for the WBCS prelims exam can check the answer key from the official website of WBPSC. Candidates who are not satisfied with the WBCS prelims answer key 2021 can raise objections against any key. The WBPSC prelims answer key objection window will be open till August 30.