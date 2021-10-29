WBPSC Prelims 2021: Exam Schedule Released; Check Dates, Exam Pattern & More

WBPSC Prelims Exam Date 2021: The date sheet for the WBPSC Prelims Exam has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check it by visiting the official website-wbpsc.gov.in. As per the schedule, the WBPSC Prelims Exam 2021 is going to be held on November 27, 2021.

The examination schedule has been announced for the posts of Assistant Superintendent, Non-Medical, Geo-Physical Assistant, Industrial Chemist, General Wing, and other posts. The duration of the examination would be 1 and a half hours. The examination will be held from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The examination will be conducted under COVID-19 protocols.

WBPSC Prelims Exam Schedule: Check dates

Name of the post WBPSC Prelims Exam Date 2021 Industrial Chemist, General Wing November 27, 2021 Assistant Superintendent, Non-Medical November 27, 2021 Geo-Physical Assistant December 4, 2021 District Organiser of Physical Education December 4, 2021 Preparatory School Mistress, Victoria Boys' School, Kurseong December 4, 2021

WBPSC Prelims Exam Pattern | More Details

According to an official notice issued by the exam conducting body, the admit card for the Preliminary Examination will be available on the official website between November 22 and November 29, 2021.

Candidates must note that there will be no negative marking in this examination.

Candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be eligible to take the WBPSC mains exam.

The exam conducting body has strictly warned the candidates to avoid bringing any electronic device inside the examination hall.

It is recommended to visit the official website to know about the WBPSC Prelims examination and other details.

Image: PTI