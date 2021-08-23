WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released, Here Is How To Raise Objection Within Five Days

WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Monday, August 23 released the Answer Key for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc Examination (Prel), 2021. The answer key can be checked on the official website. Registered candidates who appeared in the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Prelims Examination can check their WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021. It has been uploaded on pscwbapplication.in.

All candidates who took the exam are advised to see the answer key and also raise objections if any. If they have to raise an objection, they will have to report the same to Commission. It can be done by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the above-mentioned process should be done within five days from the date of release which is August 23, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the steps to download the answer key.

Official notice reads. "Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination, details of which are provided in the following Table, are hereby published for information and guidance of all concerned. All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in within 5 (five) days from 23.08.2021. The Commission will however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date."

WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates who took the Civil Service (Executive) Exam should visit the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in.

On the homepage, click on the what's new section

In that particular section, click on the link which reads “ ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION (PRELI.), 2021 [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 18 /2020]"

A pdf file will be opened on the screen which will have WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

Here is the direct link to WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021