WBPSC Prelims Result For Audit & Account Service Exam Out, Here's How To Check

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the WBPSC Prelims Result 2021. The result for exam that was conducted on August 7 has been released on official website. Candidates who have cleared the Prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. Candidates who took the prelims exam can follow these steps to download their results. For more details, candidates can visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The result has been released for West Bengal Audit and Account Service Exam 2020. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 candidates will be selected. Earlier the exam was supposed to be conducted on June 13, 2021. However, the exam got rescheduled by the commission. Registered candidates can check the important dates here.

WBPSC Prelims Result 2021: Here’s how to download

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should go to the Result tab.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the link which reads, "LIST OF PROVISIONALLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES FOR FINAL WRITTEN EXAMINATION OF WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2020 [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 17/2020]."

A new PDF consisting of the roll number of qualified candidates will be displayed on screen

Candidates are advised to download the PDF and keep a copy of same for future reference.

Around 500 candidates have been qualified to appear for the Mains exam. The Main exam date has not been announced yet but candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. Candidates must know that the result has been prepared after considering the objections raised by candidates for the provisional answer key. The Final Answer Key was released by the Commission on August 26, 2021. Candidates who have not downloaded the final answer key yet can follow the steps mentioned below to download the same.

WBPSC Prelims exam: Here's how to download final answer key