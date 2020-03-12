The Debate
WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Interview Schedule For The Post Of Assistant Professor In Economic

Education

The official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the schedule and other interview details for the Post of Assistant Professor in Eco.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
wbpsc recruitment

WBPSC recruitment 2020 is here. WBPSC has released that interview schedule for the post of Assistant Professor in Economics for General Degree Colleges. Read more to know about the interview schedule and other details regarding the post of Assistant Professor in Economics: 

Interview Schedule for the Post of Assistant Professor in Economics

The West Bengal Public Sevice Commission 2020 recruitment for the post of Assistant professor in Economics is currently going on, and there are seven people selected for the interview round. The names have been announced by the official site of West Bengal Public Sevice Commission 2020. According to the official site of WBPSC 2020, the names of the candidates are Jahangir Hossain, Ghulam Mohinuddin Ansari, Farhad Ahmed, Hrishabh Jaiswal, Uma Bhahma, Faruk Ahammed, and Golam Ahsan Waresh. 

Their enrollment numbers are PSC 04490963, PSC 05103155, PSC 05188631, PSC 05193697, PSC 05195594, PSC 05196508, and PSC 01993759. The official site of West Bengal Public Service Commission has stated that the e-interview call letters will be available for download from March 19, 2020, onwards. The interview date for WBPSC recruitment 2020 is set on March 26, 2020. The interview round will start at 11.30 am. 

First Published:
