WBPSC Result For Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) announced

Education

The WBPSC result for the Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) post has now been shared on the official website. Check the results to find out if you passed.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
wbpsc result

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has finally released the result for the Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) exam. The results have been shared online on the WBPSC's official website, www.pscwbonline.gov.in. Those who gave the exam for the post of Livestock Development Assistant can check if they passed on the official website. 

WBPSC Result for the Post of LDA Announced

The examination for the post of Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) was held recently. The WBPSC has now shared the list of provisional candidates on their website. The PDF of the results can be downloaded from the website. Those who gave the exam then need to check for their roll number in whichever category they fall under. The categories include General, OBC-A, OBC-B, SC, ST, B/LV, HI, LD/CP, and MSP. 

Those whose roll numbers are featured in the results PDF can apply for the Livestock Development Assistant interview. The interviews for the LDA post will be held on March 25, 2020. Below are the instructions on how to download the WBPSC result for the LDA provisional exams. 

  • First, go to the official WBPSC website, www.pscwbonline.gov.in, then find the link for the LDA results.
  • The link will be on the home page and is titled as 'Provisional List with roll numbers of candidates to be called to interview to the post of Livestock Development Assistant in the directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health under Animal Resource Development Department ( ADVT NO. 11/2019)'. 
  • Here is a direct link to the PDF.
  • Once you open the page, you can also download the results as a PDF. Look for your roll number on the list. 
  • If your name is on the list, then you passed the LDA examination and are eligible for the interview. 
  • If you clear the interview, then you can work as a Livestock Development Assistant and get paid ₹5,400 to ₹25,200 per month, along with grade pay of ₹2,600.

First Published:
