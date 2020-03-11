WBPSC Result For Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) announced

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has finally released the result for the Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) exam. The results have been shared online on the WBPSC's official website, www.pscwbonline.gov.in. Those who gave the exam for the post of Livestock Development Assistant can check if they passed on the official website.
The examination for the post of Livestock Development Assistant (LDA) was held recently. The WBPSC has now shared the list of provisional candidates on their website. The PDF of the results can be downloaded from the website. Those who gave the exam then need to check for their roll number in whichever category they fall under. The categories include General, OBC-A, OBC-B, SC, ST, B/LV, HI, LD/CP, and MSP.
Those whose roll numbers are featured in the results PDF can apply for the Livestock Development Assistant interview. The interviews for the LDA post will be held on March 25, 2020. Below are the instructions on how to download the WBPSC result for the LDA provisional exams.
