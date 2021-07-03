WCR Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For 38 Station Master Vacancies, Graduates Eligible

West Central Railway has invited online applications for the recruitment against 38 vacancies for the post of station master. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online. The deadline to apply for the post is July 25.

Candidates having a degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent can apply for the NTTPC Graduate posts. The official notification was released on June 25 and the online application window was opened the same day.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree from a recognized university or its equivalent in any discipline. The upper age limit of candidates will be 40 years for general candidates, 45 years for SC/ST candidates, and 43 years for OBC candidates. Candidates will have to clear a single-stage computer-based test (CBT) followed by an aptitude test and document verification/ medical examination.