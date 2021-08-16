West Bengal ANM & GNM Exam 2021: WBJEE To Release Admit Card On Monday; Check Details Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is likely to publish the admit card for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and General Nursing Midwifery (ANM) courses on Monday, August 16. All the candidates who have registered their names for ANM & GNM courses will be able to download the WBJEEE ANM & GNM Admit Card 2021 from the official website of the WBJEE-wbjee.nic.in/. The exam for WBJEE ANM & GNM is scheduled to happen on Sunday, August 22.

WBJEE: West Bengal ANM & GNM Exam 2021

According to the statement released by WBJEEE ANM GNM Admit Card 2021, "West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct a common entrance test ANM & GNM-2021 and counseling for admission into ANM (R) and GNM courses for the academic session 2021-22 in various institutes in West Bengal". The WBJEE ANM & GNM are going to be conducted in two different shifts. The first shift will start from 11: am to 12:30 PM and the second shift will start from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

WBJEEE ANM GNM Admit Card 2021

It is to be noted that the exam centers allotted to the candidates are strictly based on the information provided by the candidates in their application form. The timing, along with the location of the exam center, will already be mentioned on the entrance card. It is recommended that students check the details on the entrance card once it is released. Moreover, if the candidate requires a duplicate entrance card for the further documentation process, he/she can get the entrance card only 60 days after the date of declaration of the result. A duplicate entrance card will cost Rs 500/-and a candidate will have to pay through a draft.

West Bengal ANM & GNM admit card 2021 | Here's how to download the admit card

STEP 1: To download the WBJEEE ANM GNM Admit Card 2021, candidates need to visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in/.

STEP 2: Once the home screen is open, the candidates need to tap on the link that reads 'Download Hall Ticket'.

STEP 3: Automatically, the users will be redirected to a new page.

STEP 4: Now, enter details like Registration Number, Qualifying Examination, DOB, and click on the submit button.

STEP 5: The WBJEEE ANM GNM Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Candidates should download the WBJEE ANM (R) & GNM Admit Card for future reference.

