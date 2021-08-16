West Bengal ANM & GNM Exam 2021: WBJEE To Release Admit Card On Monday; Check Details Here

Quick links:
Image Credit: PTI
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is likely to publish the admit card for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and General Nursing Midwifery (ANM) courses on Monday, August 16. All the candidates who have registered their names for ANM & GNM courses will be able to download the WBJEEE ANM & GNM Admit Card 2021 from the official website of the WBJEE-wbjee.nic.in/. The exam for WBJEE ANM & GNM is scheduled to happen on Sunday, August 22.
According to the statement released by WBJEEE ANM GNM Admit Card 2021, "West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct a common entrance test ANM & GNM-2021 and counseling for admission into ANM (R) and GNM courses for the academic session 2021-22 in various institutes in West Bengal". The WBJEE ANM & GNM are going to be conducted in two different shifts. The first shift will start from 11: am to 12:30 PM and the second shift will start from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.
It is to be noted that the exam centers allotted to the candidates are strictly based on the information provided by the candidates in their application form. The timing, along with the location of the exam center, will already be mentioned on the entrance card. It is recommended that students check the details on the entrance card once it is released. Moreover, if the candidate requires a duplicate entrance card for the further documentation process, he/she can get the entrance card only 60 days after the date of declaration of the result. A duplicate entrance card will cost Rs 500/-and a candidate will have to pay through a draft.