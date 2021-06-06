West Bengal Board Exams 2021: Expert Committee Asks For Suggestions From Public By June 7

West Bengal government has formed an expert committee to decide over holding the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The committee has invited views and opinions from parents, students and the general public, education experts, civil society. The committee has asked them to send their feedback via e-mail by June 7 till 2 pm.

Suggestions can be sent to these email addresses: pbssm.spo@gmail.com; commissionerschooleducation@gmail.com; wbssed@gmail.com. The committee will review the situation and make a decision on whether or not to conduct the class 10 and 12 board exams. If the exam will be held, the committee will decide the mode of the exam. If the board exam is cancelled then the committee will finalise the evaluation criteria for assessment.

West Bengal Board Exams 2021

The West Bengal government had earlier scheduled to release the class 10 and 12 board exam schedule on June 2. However, the announcement of the exam was put on hold. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that while the High Secondary exam (class 12 board exam) would be held in July-end, and the Madhyamik exam would be held in the second week of August.

CBSE had on June 1 announced to cancel the class 12 board exam after PM Modi intervened and chaired a meeting with the concerned officials and ministers. Following the decision, ICSE and NIOS also cancelled their class 12 board exams. The class 10 board exams of CBSE, ICSE and NIOS have already been cancelled. Other state governments have also followed the decision and cancelled their class 12 board exams. These states include Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.