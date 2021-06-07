West Bengal Board Exams 2021 For Classes 10 And 12 Cancelled: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Board Exams 2021: The West Bengal government has cancelled class 10 and class 12 board exams, 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. The decision has been taken after considering the views and opinions that were asked from parents, students and the general public, education experts, civil society. An expert committee was formed by the state government to review the COVID situation and take a decision on the conduct of board exams.

West Bengal Board Exams 2021 cancelled

The West Bengal government had earlier scheduled to release the class 10 and 12 board exam schedule on June 2. However, the announcement of the exam was put on hold. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that while the High Secondary exam (class 12 board exam) would be held in July-end, and the Madhyamik exam would be held in the second week of August. However, the exams have now been cancelled due to the pandemic.

CBSE had on June 1 announced the cancellation of the class 12 board exam after PM Modi intervened and chaired a meeting with the concerned officials and ministers. Following the decision, ICSE and NIOS also cancelled their class 12 board exams. The class 10 board exams of CBSE, ICSE and NIOS have already been cancelled. Other state governments have also followed the decision and cancelled their class 12 board exams. These states include Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.