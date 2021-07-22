West Bengal Class 12 Result To Be Declared At 4 Pm Today, Here's How To Check

West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021 Update: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is all set to announce class 12th results on Thursday by 4 pm. WBCHSE Result 2021 will be uploaded on the official websites after the announcement. Students who registered for exams and are waiting for Uccha Madhyamik results will be able to check them after 4 pm on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

West Bengal 12th result 2021 date and time

WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2021 will be declared on July 22, 2021.

WBCHSE HS 12th result declaration time is 4 pm.

West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik Result: How to check

Candidates waiting to check class 12th results are advised to keep necessary information like roll number ready with them. The result can also be accessed via SMS. Students will have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263. Here is how to check West Bengal class 12 result online.

Visit the official website www.wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the HS result 2021 link.

Key in the required login credentials and submit.

Your class 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future references.

Evaluation Criteria

More than 10 lakh students registered for class 12th exams in 2021. However, they were not able to sit for exams as Board cancelled exams of both the classes 10th and 12th due to COVID-19 pandemic. West Bengal was not the only state to do this, many other state boards did the same because of the second wave of COVID-19. In order to calculate the results for this year, an alternative evaluation method was released. For calculating class 12th results, West Bengal Board followed the 40:60 formula. As per this formula, 40% marks have been calculated from the best of four subjects from the class 10th mark sheet. Whereas, 60% marks have been calculated on the basis of Class 11 annual exams, practicals, and projects given in class 12th.

Special exam for unsatisfied students

West Bengal Board has announced that students, if not satisfied with their results can appear for re-exams if they wish. However, exam date has not been announced. Details for the re-exam will be uploaded on the official website once date it is finalized. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep visiting official websites for further information regarding this. Both 10th and 12th class students will be given this opportunity by the State Board to improve their results.