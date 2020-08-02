West Bengal D.El.Ed 2020: Admission Schedule Announced; Check Here

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced the admission schedule for its Diploma course in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) for the session 2020-2021. Details of the admission schedule have been shared online by the WBBPE and interested candidates can check them on its official website 'wbbpe.org'. General category candidates need 50% in Higher Secondary or its equivalent examination to apply for the course, while 45% is needed in the case of SC/ST/OBC-A/ OBC-B. Only category certificates issued by the competent authority of West Bengal will be accepted.

The process of the online application including submission along with the scanned copies of the following documents (to be uploaded), shall start from 2 pm on August 10 and will continue until August 31.

Documents needed for the completion of online application

1. Admit Card of Madhyamik Pariksha or Equivalent Examinations as proof of age

2. Mark-sheet of Higher Secondary (+2) or its Equivalent Examinations

3. Self-photograph

4. Caste & Category Certificate (where applicable) (SC, ST, OBC-A & OBC-B Certificates, issued by the competent authorities in the Government of West Bengal (such certificates from other states shall not be considered

5. PH Certificate (where applicable), issued by the competent Medical Boards, headed by the superintendent of the concerned government hospital

6. Scanned Signature of the applicant

7. Pension/Service Booklet/ Certificate as Ex-Serviceman, issued by the competent authorities

8. Domicile certificate, issued by the concerned BDO for Santali Medium applicants for the Ramgarh UNIT of Jhargram DIET.

Details to come soon

Details regarding eligibility and admission procedures will be available from August 10, 2020, at 2 pm on the websites - 'wbbpe.org' and 'wbbprimaryeducation.org'. The applicants are requested to provide in the application one mobile no with WhatsApp facility and an Email-Id where she/he will be available for communication and academic updates (instructions/assignments etc.), as and when required, said the notification.

(Image Credit: PTI)