GNM merit List (provisional) Is Released; Check West Bengal GNM/ANM Merit List Direct Link

The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal, has released West Bengal ANM / GNM 2020 merit list on August 17th. The candidates can check their respective provisional merit lists on the official website. Candidates can use this URL to check the official notification on the same - https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/pages/notice. The provisional merit list is released in a category-wise list where there is a separate list for GNM Female, GNM male, and ANM (R).

The merit list is prepared according to the marks of the candidates that they scored in their 10+2 examination. Candidates are requested to go through the provisional merit list, and those candidates who are named in the list need to appear for the verification and medical check-up at the verification centre for further processing of their admission. Only after this the first merit list will be declared.

Direct link for West Bengal GNM merit list

West Bengal GNM Female Provisional Merit List – Here

GNM Male Provisional Merit List- Download Here

ANM (R) Provisional Merit List- Download Here

Important dates for West Bengal GNM/ANM 2020

Release of provisional merit list - August 17, 2020

Correction window - August 20 to August 22, 2020

Publishing of name list and venue for document verification - August 25, 2020

Document verification and medical check-up - August 27 to September 4, 2020

Final rank list and first allotment list at respective nursing training school - September 11, 2020

First round of allotment admission - September 14 to September 18, 2020

Second round of seat matrix list release date - September 26, 2020

Image courtesy: WB health department website

West Bengal ANM board has released the provisional merit list on August 17th. ANM course refers to Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery courses while GNM refers to General Nursing and Midwifery courses. The West Bengal Health Department's organizing authority conducts the admission process for candidates interested to enrol into ANM and GNM courses across various universities and colleges in West Bengal state. The ANM course if of two years duration while GNM course is for three-year as well as a six-month diploma course.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock