West Bengal HS Result 2021 Out, 97.7% Students Clear The Exams; See How To Check Results

West Bengal HS Result 2021 update: The West Bengal Board has announced class 12th results on Thursday afternoon. Results for all the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams will be available on the website wbresults.nic.in at 4 pm. Some other private websites are also carrying the results. The press conference for WB HS result 2021 began at around 3 pm on Thursday. Students looking forward to seeing results are hereby advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to access the West Bengal HS result 2021 at 4 pm. Results can be accessed on the website as well as through SMS. Follow the steps mentioned below to download the results once it is uploaded at 4 pm.

Press Conference Highlights

The WBCHSE President Mohua Das in the press conference thanked WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee for her support. While announcing results she said, "We have faced unprecedented circumstances due to Covid. We devised an alternate marking scheme to help students."

She further said that mark sheets will be made available from 52 distribution centres across the state. 49,370 students have secured A+ grades. 95,758 students secured A grade and 1,65,1,86 students got B+ grade. Mahua Das announced the top scorer, a girl candidate from Murshidabad has scored 499 out of 500 marks. The pass percentage i.e 97.70% among boys and among girls is almost the same.

WBCHSE 12th Results: How To Check result via SMS

To get WB HS results on SMS, students have to send their roll numbers in the following format to either 54242 or 5676750

Format to be followed is WB12 (space) Roll Number

How to check results on the website

Visit the official portal www.wbresults.nic.in after 4 pm

On the homepage, click on the HS result 2021 link under the latest announcement section

Key in the required login credentials and submit.

Your class 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take printout

How to view results on ‘WBCHSE Results 2021’ app.

Download ‘WBCHSE Results 2021’ app from Google Playstore.

Enter your registration number or roll number and click on view results

View and download results.

New evaluation pattern

Considering the second wave of COVID-19, a new method of evaluation was adopted by the state board. Students are evaluated on the basis of the 40:60 ratio. The top 4 highest scoring subjects in class 10 examinations will be given importance along with class 11 annual exams. 40 per cent weightage has been given to Class 10 marks and the remaining 60 per cent were dependent on class 11 finals and class 12 practicals, projects, and theory scores.

Result helpline and re-exam

Students who won't be satisfied with their results can apply for a re-exam. Re-exam is predicted to be held in August-September. However exact dates have not been announced as it will be decided considering the COVID situation in the state as well as the country. WBCHSE HS Result 2021 helpline will also be activated after few days. Students can contact WBCHSE in case of any query or complaint. As per media reports, WB HS result mark sheets will be made available for the students on July 23 by 11 am.