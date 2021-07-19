Last Updated:

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Date And Time: WBBSE 10th Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Date and Time: WBBSE will release the class 10th results 2021 tomorrow, July 20 at 9 am. Check full details here.

WBBSE 10th result 2021

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the West Bengal class 10th results 2021 tomorrow, July 20. WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021 will be available on the official website- www.wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who were enrolled in the WB class 10 exam will be able to check their results online once the results are out. 

WBBSE Class 10th Result Date and Time 

According to the official notice released by the West Bengal Board, the WB class 10th Madhyamik result for both regular and external students will be announced on July 20 at 9 am. The result link will be active for candidates from 10 am onwards. WBBSE will conduct a press conference to announce the Madhyamik results.  The press conference will be held at the Meeting hall, Derozio Bhawan, 1st floor, DJ-8, Sector-II, Kolkata-700091.

In the year 2021, approximately 12 lakh candidates were registered for the West Bengal class 10th exam. The exam was, however, cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam could not be held but the students are evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. While announcing the cancellation of exams, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the expert committee constituted earlier to recommend the issue of cancellation or postponing of the exams will decide on the alternative evaluation method in the best possible way with the interest of students in mind.

How to check WBBSE 10th Result 2021

  • Visit the official website 
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab 
  • Click on the WBBSE 10th Result 2021 link
  • Key in the required login credentials and submit 
  • Your WBBSE 10th results will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download and save it future references.

