West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared, 100% Students Pass; See Direct Link To Check

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE) on Tuesday declared the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021. The WB Madhyamik results 2021 can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates who were registered for the West Bengal class 10th can access their results by visiting the official website- wbresults.nic.in. This year, approximately, 12 lakh students were registered for the Madhyamik exams.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021

This year, the WBSE had to cancel the board exams due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. As the exams could not be held, students were evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. All students have been promoted to the next class without exams making the pass percentage of 100. As per the official data, a total of 79 students have scored the highest marks - 697 in the WB Madhyamik Results 2021.

How to check WB Madhyamik Results 2021

Visit the official website www.wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the WBBSE 10th Result 2021 link

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your WBBSE 10th results will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future references.

Direct link to check WB Madhyamik Results 2021