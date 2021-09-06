West Bengal Police Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, also known as WBPRB has released WB Police Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets which have been released are for the preliminary written examination of Constable Recruitment. The official notice was issued by the Board which had information that the WB Police Constable Admit Card 2021 would be made available on the official website from September 6, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves for taking the exam will have to visit the official website to download their hall tickets. The admit cards have been uploaded on the website wbpolice.gov.in.

The admit cards will have details like the venue of examination and guidelines to follow. Hall tickets will also have details about the documents that should be carried to the hall like ID card. To be noted that the hall tickets that have been released it for the examination that will be conducted from 12 pm to 1 pm on September 26, 2021.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with a proper proof of identity... The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit Card and visit this website on a regular basis,” the notice read.

WB Police Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

In order to check the hall tickets, candidates should visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in

Go to the recruitment section and then click on get details.

Click on the admit card link available on the redirected page.

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets.

Candidates will again be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their application number and date of birth and click on login.

Post doing this, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should take a printout and carry the same to the exam hall.

WB Police Constable preliminary exam: Details

The recent recruitment drive aims to select a total of 7,440 candidates for the post of Constable. Along with this, 1192 candidates will be selected for the posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Candidates who were interested made sure to register themselves in the month of January and February this year.