West Bengal Police Constable Exam Date Announced, Admit Card Releasing On September 6

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the WB Police Constable exam schedule. The WB Police Constable prelims exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website. As per the schedule, the West Bengal Police Constable preliminary exam will be held on September 26, 2021.

The exam will be held from 12 pm to 1 pm. Candidates who have applied for the West Bengal Police Constable recruitment can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website- wbpolice.gov.in.

Click here to read the official notice.

WB Police Constable exam admit card

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will release the admit card for the constable prelims exam on September 6, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit card online from the official website as mentioned above. The WBPRB will send an SMS alert to the candidates on their registered mobile numbers once the admit card is released.

WBPRB has advised the candidates not to wear sports shoes, sneakers, high-heeled footwear or any other kind of shows as they are banned inside the exam hall. Candidates can wear only flat footwear such as plain leather or polyurethance footwear or slippers without any metal emellishments or accessories. The candidates are also advised to follow all the instuctions given on their admit card. Candidates must also visit the official website regularly for updates.