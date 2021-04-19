West Bengal Schools To Remain Closed From Tomorrow, Summer Vacations From May 7

India is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Various restrictions have been imposed in states to curb the rapid rise of cases. Recently, the West Bengal state government has announced that the schools will be closed in the state as the COVID-19 cases are seeing a rapid rise. The announcement of West Bengal schools closed was done today. The schools will remain closed from tomorrow, i.e. from April 20, 2021, onwards. Here is a look at everything you need to know about West Bengal schools news.

West Bengal schools closed

According to reports, the schools will be closed in West Bengal from tomorrow April 20. The state government had also announced the summer vacations from May 7. This recent announcement has brought forward summer vacations in the state. Since mid-February, students and teachers of classes 10 and 12 were attending schools and they were also available on school campuses for other formalities. The decision was taken by the state government as the COVID-19 cases have been rapidly increasing. This decision has further left the class 10 and class 12 students confused about their board exams.

The education minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee had earlier talked about WBBSE and WBCHSE examinations. He had shared that the government will be making a decision in the interest of students at the appropriate time taking the COVID-19 situation in mind. Until now, the state government has not announced any decision about the cancellation or postponement of the board exams. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for any West Bengal schools notification.

Because of COVID-19, several states have already closed down schools. Delhi government today announced a lockdown to curb the spread of the rising COVID-19 cases. The Indian government recently announced its decision to cancel class 10 exams for CBSE board students and postpone the class 12 exams. On similar lines, various state governments also either cancelled or postponed various examinations.

Recently, the ICSE board also shared their decision that the class 10 and class 12 exams are being postponed. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Rajasthan have already announced the postponement of board exams. Other states are also expected to announce similar decisions soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the West Bengal education board at wbsed.gov.in and the social media handle of the education minister to know about all the latest West Bengal schools news and updates.

Image Credits: Shutterstock