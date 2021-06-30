West Bengal Student Credit Card Scheme: Edu Loan Up To Rs 10 Lakh; All You Need To Know

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will on Wednesday launch the student credit card scheme. Students who pursue higher studies or any professional course by taking admission in various coaching institutes to crack the competitive examinations like IIT entrance, JEE, NEET, CLAT, CAT, and civil services entrance will be able to use the student credit card. The scheme was a part of the election manifesto of Trinamool Congress.

The West Bengal student credit card scheme was approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday. "The Cabinet gave its nod to the Student Credit Card scheme. Anyone who has spent 10 years in West Bengal can avail the benefits of it. Loan will be available for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral study in India or abroad. "Fifteen years will be given to a student to repay the loan after getting a job," chief minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters at a press briefing, according to news agency PTI.

West Bengal Student Credit Card Scheme: All you need to know