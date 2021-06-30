West Bengal Student Credit Card Scheme: Edu Loan Up To Rs 10 Lakh; All You Need To Know

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will on Wednesday launch the student credit card scheme. Students who pursue higher studies or any professional course by taking admission in various coaching institutes to crack the competitive examinations like IIT entrance, JEE, NEET, CLAT, CAT, and civil services entrance will be able to use the student credit card. The scheme was a part of the election manifesto of Trinamool Congress.
The West Bengal student credit card scheme was approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday. "The Cabinet gave its nod to the Student Credit Card scheme. Anyone who has spent 10 years in West Bengal can avail the benefits of it. Loan will be available for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral study in India or abroad. "Fifteen years will be given to a student to repay the loan after getting a job," chief minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters at a press briefing, according to news agency PTI.
West Bengal Student Credit Card Scheme: All you need to know
- The student credit card will allow the ambitious students to take a soft loan of up to Rs 10 lakh to pursue higher student.
- They will have a period of 15 years to repay the loan after getting a job.
- It will be a collateral security free loan at a very nominal annual simple interest rate
- A person will be eligible for the scheme till attaining 40 years of age
- Students who wish to get admission in various coaching institutes for preparing for national-level competitive exams like -JEE, NEET, CLAT, UPSC, etc will also get the benefits of education loans through this scheme.
- The West Bengal Student Credit Card scheme will cover various institutional or non-institutional expenses to ensure no student from West Bengal is deprived of education due to a lack of monetary support.
- The scheme covers education from Madhyamik level to professional courses including doctorate and post-doctorate research work in any recognized educational institute within or outside India.
- Students can also take admission in foreign universities using the WB student credit card and pursue the courses of their choice up to Ph.D. or post-doctoral level.