West Bengal To Reduce Class 10 Syllabus By 30-35% For Madhyamik 2022 Exams

On Wednesday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced that the syllabus for class 10 Madhyamik 'Pariksha' in 2022 would be considerably reduced. According to teachers, the decision has been made as the board has halted physical classes in school campuses for over a year now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the board stated that there would be a 30-35 per cent reduction in the curriculum of all seven subjects for class 10 students appearing in the Madhyamik Pariksha next year.

According to the statement by the board, the decision has been brought to the knowledge of headmasters, teachers and students of all affiliated schools in the state. The headmaster of a state-run school in Jadavpur stated that students were facing difficulties due to the suspension of classes on campus and that online classes were less than sufficient for an average learner to finish the entire syllabus. "In such a situation, the board has taken a pragmatic decision," he said.

Similar modifications made earlier

Earlier, in November 2020, the then West Bengal state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had declared the West Bengal government's decision to accept the recommendations of experts to reduce the board exam 2021 syllabus for classes 10 and 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former education minister had also informed media persons that the syllabus reforms committee, along with the secondary board and higher secondary councils, had recommended the Madhyamik (class 10) and Uchha Madhyamik (class 12) syllabus to be lessened for the academic year 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 situation for which schools had been closed for months.

West Bengal COVID status

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Tuesday registered 613 new infections taking the cumulative total to 15,44,109. The state on Tuesday witnessed deaths of 12 as the total rose to 18,383. A bulletin released by the state health department stated that the discharge rate in the state rose to 98.21 per cent, with 720 more people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, while the percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested (TPR) stood at 1.49 per cent.

Image Credit: PTI