West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared Today; Here Are The Result Highlights

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the West Bengal Madhyamik Result on July 20. Candidates who registered themselves can download WB Madhyamik results 2021 from the official website wbresults.nic.in. More than 12 lakh students registered for the Madhyamik exams in 2021. However, the WBSE cancelled the board exams in 2021 due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. Students have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.
How to check WB Madhyamik Results 2021
- Visit the official website www.wbresults.nic.in.
- Click on the result tab available on the homepage.
- Then click on the WBBSE 10th Result 2021 link.
- Fill in the required credentials and click on submit.
- The WBBSE 10th results will be displayed on the computer screen.
- Scan and download the same and take a printout for future references.
- OR here is a direct link to check the result.
WBSE Madhyamik result 2021: Highlights
- The West Bengal Board Class 10 examination result has been declared with a record 100% pass percentage.
- 90% of the students secured more than 60% marks this time.
- The Madhyamik Pariksha could not be held this year due to the pandemic situation.
- The evaluation was based on the candidate's performance in the class examination in Class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in Class 10.
- West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told that this 100% pass of candidates is an all-time record. Last year's pass percentage was 86.34%.
- Ganguly said if a candidate is not happy with the results, they will be able to sit for tests once the COVID-19 situation improves, but in that situation, this result won't be valid any more.
- At least 79 candidates got 697 marks out of 700 in the evaluation.
- Asked if 79 candidates will then be considered as occupying the first rank, Ganguly said, "I can say this much that these students have been awarded 697 marks. And there is no merit list this year unlike in the past."
- A total of 6,13,849 females registered to sit for the papers, and the number of males was 4,65,850.