West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared Today; Here Are The Result Highlights

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the West Bengal Madhyamik Result on July 20. Candidates who registered themselves can download WB Madhyamik results 2021 from the official website wbresults.nic.in. More than 12 lakh students registered for the Madhyamik exams in 2021. However, the WBSE cancelled the board exams in 2021 due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. Students have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

How to check WB Madhyamik Results 2021

Visit the official website www.wbresults.nic.in.

Click on the result tab available on the homepage.

Then click on the WBBSE 10th Result 2021 link.

Fill in the required credentials and click on submit.

The WBBSE 10th results will be displayed on the computer screen.

Scan and download the same and take a printout for future references.

OR here is a direct link to check the result.

WBSE Madhyamik result 2021: Highlights