West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 165 Apprentice Vacancies

West Central Railway has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of 165 apprentices. The online application process has been started on March 1. The last date to apply is March 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in or www,mponline.gov.in.

The posts include fitter, welder, electrician, plumber, carpenter, draughtsman, tailor, mechanic, operator, painter, secretarial assistant, and COAPA.

Details of Vacancies:

Fitter -45

Welder (Gas & Electric) - 28

Electrician --18

COPA -- 08

Secretarial Asst (English) - 05

Painter (General) -- 10

Carpenter -- 20

Plumber --08

Draughtsman (Civil) --02

Tailor (Genaral) -- 05

Mechanic (Diesel) --07

Mechanic (Tractor) --04

Operator (Advanced Machine Tool) --05

Total - 165

Eligibility: Candidates should be aged between 15 and 24 years. They should have passed the class 12th examination from a recognized board. Apart from the class 12th passing certificate, they should also have an ITI certificate from NCVT/ SCVT affiliated institute in relevant trades.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their class 10th marks or document verification. A merit list will be prepared of the eligible candidates. There will be no written test or interview for selection.

