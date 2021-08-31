Western Coalfields Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 1281 Apprentices Post

Western coalfields recruitment 2021: Western Coalfields Limited has opened a recruitment drive that aims to hire graduate apprentices, technician apprentices and trade apprentices. The vacancy has been announced but the application form will be uploaded on the official website of Western Coalfields Limited on September 6, 2021. Candidates who will be interested in this vacancy should make sure to apply by September 21, 2021 as applications will not be accepted post deadline.

WCL Apprentices Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Number of seats for Graduate apprentice is 101

Number of seats for Technician apprentice is 215 posts

Number of seats for Trade apprentice is 965 posts

Eligibility

Candidates having a full-time degree in mining engineering are eligible to apply for a graduate apprenticeship. Those who have a diploma in mining or mining and mine surveying can also apply for technician apprentice. It is mandatory for all the candidates to enroll themselves at NATS portal. Candidates with ITI certificate in different trades like computer operator and programming assistant, draughtsman, electrician, fitter, mechanic, machinist, mason, pump operator cum mechanic, surveyor, turner, welder, and wireman can apply for trade apprenticeship.

Salary

The vacancy is contract-based and the contract is for 12 months

Graduate apprentices will get Rs 9,000 per month

Technician apprentice will receive Rs. 8,000 per month.

Among the trade apprentices, those with one year ITI will receive Rs. 7,700 per month

Candidates with two years ITI will receive Rs. 8,050 per month

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination. The official notice reads that date of birth will be taken as seniority in case of an equal percentage of marks of the candidates. The selected candidates will then be called for document verification. The date of exam, the release of admit card, date of document verification will be announced soon on the official website. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more details. Here is direct link to the detailed notification.