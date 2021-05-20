Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For 3591 Apprentice Vacancies

Western Railway Recruitment Cell has invited online applications for the recruitment against 3591 vacancies for apprentices engagement. The online application process will begin on May 25 at 11 am. The last date to apply is June 24 till 5 pm. Read on to know full details on eligibility criteria, education qualification, details of vacancies/ trades, selection process, and steps to apply.

Railway Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website- https://www.rrc-wr.com/

Click on the Apprentice engagement tab

A link to apply for Western Railway Apprentice recruitment will be active

Click on the link

Register yourself and fill in the form

Pay the application fee and submit your form

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be aged between 15 and 24 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be provided for reserved category candidates. Candidates should have passed class 10th (matric) exam) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board. ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade

Pay Scale/ Stipend:

In case of Direct Recruitment from Open Market to Posts / Categories in Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000/- - Rs. 56,900/-), Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) will be given preference in filling up 20% vacancies on qualifying the requisite norms notified by RRB/RRC.

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Detail of Trades for apprenticeship

Designated Trades Fitter Electrician Welder (G&E) Turner Machinist Carpenter Painter (General) Mechanic (DSL) Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) Programming & Systems Administration Assistant Electronics Mechanic Wireman Refrigeration & AC Mechanic Pipe Fitter Plumber Draftsman (Civil) Stenographer (English)

Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. There will be no written test or viva. The selected Applicants are required to undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year.

Click here to read Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification