Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For 3591 Apprentice Vacancies

Western Railway Recruitment Cell has invited online applications for the recruitment against 3591 vacancies for apprentices engagement. The online application process will begin on May 25 at 11 am. The last date to apply is June 24 till 5 pm. Read on to know full details on eligibility criteria, education qualification, details of vacancies/ trades, selection process, and steps to apply.
In case of Direct Recruitment from Open Market to Posts / Categories in Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000/- - Rs. 56,900/-), Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) will be given preference in filling up 20% vacancies on qualifying the requisite norms notified by RRB/RRC.
Designated Trades
Fitter
Electrician
Welder (G&E)
Turner
Machinist
Carpenter
Painter (General)
Mechanic (DSL)
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)
Programming & Systems Administration Assistant
Electronics Mechanic
Wireman
Refrigeration & AC Mechanic
Pipe Fitter
Plumber
Draftsman (Civil)
Stenographer (English)
Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. There will be no written test or viva. The selected Applicants are required to undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year.