Hotel Management Eligibility Criteria: What Educational Qualification Is Required?

Diploma in Hotel Management is a 3-year full-time diploma course. It is divided into 6 semesters and has been designed to familiarise eligible candidates with the operation of the hospitality industry. Some of the top institutes offering hotel management in India are VELS University, Chennai, KKHSOU, Guwahati, HIHM, Delhi, College of Hospitality Administration, Jaipur and Garden City University, Bangalore. Read on to know the Hotel Management Eligibility Criteria.

What do Hotel Management Diploma Courses teach?

The Diploma in Hotel Management courses generally includes cleaning science, banquets and catering, food hygiene, beverage and bar operations, and customer service. Certain theoretical classes will tutor the candidates about financial control and accounting, human resources, marketing, management, and organisational behaviour. However, unlike many other courses the Hotel Management diploma courses combine classwork with real on-field experiences in the form of internships. The internships will help to acquaint the candidates with real-life hospitality skills.

Hotel Management Eligibility criteria: Basic Qualifications required

All aspiring candidates who wish to pursue Hotel Management courses need to clear one of the following entrance exams, AIMA UGAT, AIHMCT WAT, BVP CET, DTE HMCT, JET Entrance Exam.

The basic eligibility required for a candidate to be able to pursue the diploma course is a 10+2 or equivalent qualification in any stream from a recognised educational Board.

Hotel Management Admission: How much does the course cost?

According to a report on College Dunia, the average tuition fee charged Hotel Management diploma courses ranges between INR 10,000 to 2,00,000. While this might sound like a lump sum amount, it is important to note that successful graduates of the course can expect anything around INR 2,00,000 to 10,00,000 as an annual salary in the industry. With increasing experience and skillsets, a candidate can expect to earn a good amount within a few years in the industry.

Hotel Management Diploma Courses Highlights

The top recruiting organisations for all the Hotel Management graduates are Oberoi, ITC, Hilton Groups, Hyatt and Taj Group to name a few. With a diploma in their hands, candidates can find work in colleges and universities, the hotel industry and hotel administration management. The tourism industry is also one of the biggest employers for hotel management graduates.