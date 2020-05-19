What Is A Super Cyclone? Amphan Cyclone Reported To Be A Deadly One After The 1999 Cyclone

Quick links:
Cyclone Amphan which is recently creating fear in eastern India is all set to make its landfall on the coast of West Bengal on the evening of May 20, 2020. Cyclone Amphan is now considered as a super cyclone since May 18 noon and is a serious issue as the cyclone's associated wind speed is 220-230 kmph. The Amphan cyclone is expected to the cross the coast of West Bengal and Bangladesh on the evening of May 20. The cyclone will cross Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh. The Hatiya islands are close to the Sunderbans of West Bengal. The landfall is expected to occur with the speed of an extremely severe cyclonic storm i.e. 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph.
Image courtesy: Press Release by India Met. Dept and Ministry of Earth sciences, GOI
Check the image shared by the Storm surge guidance from INCOIS on May 18. The map shows the eastern coast of India and the storm surge in the location.
Image courtesy: Storm surge guidance from INCOIS
ALSO READ| Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Says 'Amphan' May Turn Into Super Cyclone
The previous cyclone which hit India before this was the Odisha cyclone of 1999. The 1999 cyclone was considered to be the strongest cyclone seen in the North Indian Ocean after 1991 Bangladesh's cyclone. The deadliest tropical Indian cyclone was seen in 1971.
The 1999 Super cyclone in Odish struck the coast of Odisha with a height of 26 feet. Approximately 275,000 homes were destroyed and it affected another 19.5 million people. It occurred when the cyclone was initiated in the last week of October 1999, it started around October 25 and the storm dissipated on November 4, 1999.
ALSO READ| 'Amphan' To Intensify Into Super Cyclone By Evening: MHA
Check the latest tweet by the Indian Meteorological Department.
The Super Cyclonic AMPHAN at 2330 hrs IST of 18 th May, 2020 near latitude 14.9°N and longitude 86.5°E over Westcentral Bay of Bengal about 600 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 750 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) pic.twitter.com/cNSdwLEkq0— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2020
Image courtesy: India Meteorological department Twitter
Image courtesy: India Meteorological department Twitter
Image courtesy: India Meteorological department Twitter
ALSO READ| 37 NDRF Teams To Combat Dual Challenge Of Cyclone 'Amphan', COVID-19: DG
ALSO READ| Cyclone Amphan: Residents Of Slums Will Be Evacuated By May 19, Informs Jagatsinghpur DM
Promo Image courtesy: NASA Unsplash (Representative Image)