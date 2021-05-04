What Is Fireside App? India’s First Audio-only Clubhouse Alternative

An industry like Social Media has been growing significantly and it is quite hard to say that in which direction the world of content is moving towards. Some like to watch longer videos and others like to enjoy short videos like Reels and TikTok. Nevertheless, after the success of Clubhouse as an audio and chat platform, many content creators also diversified their reach on various audio platforms which help in building a good community. Many Indian Clubhouse alternatives have come up in the market recently. As of now, many social media users are searching about what is Fireside created by Chingaari App founders, its features and more. If you have been wondering about the same, here is all you need to know.

What is Fireside app?

India’s first audio-only social media app Fireside app is a new application in the market. The app focuses on bringing back intimacy and emotions in your conversations about our country. The first-of-its-kind platform engages you into meaningful talks and thought-sharing with your folks in a complete audio format, bringing a paradigm shift to the way Indians converse online. Fireside app is easy to use with a good interface to protect user privacy. Engaging only in voice conversations, the app eliminates the baggage of screen fatigue.

"The pandemic has imbued uncertainty and isolation, leaving people craving for human interaction. Fireside enables users to listen to the voice of their loved ones by bridging emotional gaps, leaving them emotionally touched and connected. With a keen focus on building rich communities, Fireside aims to cater to the Indian market with clubs and groups that are tailored to suit local needs and sensibilities,” said Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-Founder, Fireside in a statement given to Republic World.

What are the features of the Fireside app?

While using Fireside, you can do regular work, play video games, finish household chores, work out, take a shower or create visual art and the app will ensure that your voice is heard. Making digital experiences more intimate, Fireside amalgamates entertainment and socialisation with a personal voice touch. The app offers a common virtual location (room) with common shared topics or interests so that like-minded people can come together for long and meaningful conversations.

In a statement to Republic World, Aditya Kothari, co-founder of Fireside app said, “To mirror the diversity of the country like ours, there needs to be an egalitarian social platform that is inclusive of folks who can barely read and write. With Fireside, even those who are minimally literate can open their ideas up for the world to hear”.

The nature of the sessions on Fireside can range from discussions, debates, educational talks, helplines, post-match sports reviews, quizzes, or even a leisurely banter among friends in big cities, small towns, or even villages. With the facility to have open and closed rooms, the scale and significance of a particular discussion can vary as per the users’ needs. Users can club their niche interests and chat about anything to stay up to date. They can also listen and learn as a member of the audience during audio sessions.

The pandemic has also made people realise the significance of quick and constant engagement to amplify urgent messages and the Fireside app suits the needs perfectly. “The need of the hour is a virtual space which dispenses information on Covid and amplifies SOS requests. To support this, we have 24X7 Covid helpline rooms on Fireside where folks can drop in and relay their requests and questions”, concludes Sumit. Fireside is available on both platforms, iOS & Android.

Promo Image ~ Play Store