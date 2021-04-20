What Is Objective Criterion For Class 10? CBSE To Use 'internal Assessment' For Class 10

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the country rapidly, infecting lakhs of people each day, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has had to make some tough decisions regarding the Board exams of the 2021 batch. The CBSE announced a few days ago that they have decided to postpone Class 12 exams and cancel the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021. Along with this decision, the CBSE also announced that the results of Class 10 will be announced on the basis of an 'objective criterion'. Many students are confused as to what this 'objective criterion' is going to be. Read on to know what is objective criterion Class 10.

What is Objective Criterion Class 10?

The CBSE has announced that Class 10 results will be declared based on an objective criterion which will be decided up by the CBSE. However, the CBSE has not released the official objective criterion yet. Moreover, Class 10 students who are not satisfied with their results will be permitted to appear for written exams, post-COVID pandemic when the situation has improved.

Objective Criterion Class 10 Meaning

Basically, CBSE will decide upon an assessment system where Class 10 students will be graded on the basis of their past performance, most likely. As per an article by DNA, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said the CBSE will use 'internal assessment' to build their objective criterion. While we do not know for sure what this objective criterion entails, the CBSE will have to consider the projects and internal tests of the students to formulate the final results. It's expected that the CBSE will announce the objective criterion to grade Class 10 students soon. Moreover, students who are unhappy with their results will get the opportunity to sit for written exams to improve their scores.

Meanwhile, students are advised to stay updated by regularly staying in touch with their school authorities and visiting education portals online and the official CBSE website. As per the Board, the CBSE Class 10 objective criterion and all the considerations for this criterion will soon be announced. As for Class 12, the postponed dates for Board exams will be announced by CBSE in June after reviewing the COVID situation. Stay tuned for more updates on CBSE Class 10 news.

