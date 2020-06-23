When Will School Reopen In India? Here Is An Area-wise Detail

The coronavirus situation had delayed the academic calendar by two months and over. The schools and the Human Recourses Department are finalizing decisions on the re-opening of schools. HRD minister had earlier announced that schools in India will be re-opened mid- August, depending on the notification, schools across states are deciding on the re-opening schedules. While most states are following the online circular as well as batch methods, most schools across the country will re-open in the month of August. Read on to understand when exactly schools will re-open in select states in India.

Also Read | Maharashtra Schools Outside Red Zones To Begin Classes For Classes 9, 10 & 12 From 1 July

School re-opening in UP

The state education department has announced that schools might follow the centre’s guidelines to re-open in the month of August. However, this depends on the coronavirus situation in the state. Even then UP state authorities plan to start schools in batches first for secondary and higher secondary and later for primary batches.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Hopeful Of Budget Fund Disbursal For Schools

School re-opening in Kerala

Kerala has already begun with online classes. Furthermore, the state has a dedicated slot in DD for television classes for students. This comes after Kerala witnessed wave two of a spike in coronavirus cases. A recent revelation from the state authorities suggests that Kerala might start the academic year in July, with physical attendance in school following strict guidelines under the social distancing norms set by the state.

School re-opening in Delhi

Schools will mostly be shut in the national capital. However, virtual classes have been ongoing in the state. Education minister Manish Sisodia has directed most schools under the centre to start individual plans for schools, as general plans will not work for all areas.

Also Read | DU Asks School Boards To Share Links Of Class 12 Results For Online Document Verification

School re-opening in Haryana

Haryana state authorities will start schools for students in batches as per reports. The plans to follow batch-wise classes for all its courses. Furthermore, the authorities plan to follow a combination of e-learning as well as physical classes.

School re-opening in Maharashtra

According to the directions by the state education minister, the Maharashtra schools is likely to start by July. The schools will follow batches and social distancing norms. However, these are for areas with lesser cases and not for hot spots like Mumbai and Pune. Announcements for Mumbai and Pune are yet to be made.

Classes for standards IX, X in schools located in non-red zone areas and junior college for XII would begin in Maharashtra from 1 July, the state government said on Monday. Classes of 6th to 8th standards would begin from August, as per the government. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and officials.

Also Read | Ohio Lawmakers Call On Lottery To Supplement School Funding