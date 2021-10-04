Will ask Centre to defer by a year J&K participation in all-India quota for NEET exam

Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said he would request the Centre to defer by a year the Union Territory's participation in the all-India quota in this year's NEET exam.

A delegation of NEET Post-Graduate MD/MS aspirants called on the Lieutenant at Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation led by Dr Junaid Ali apprised the Lt Governor of various issues of their concern regarding the UT's participation in all India quota in this year's NEET Exam.

The students sought more time for the preparation.

Sinha while considering their petition, said he would request the central government to defer it for the current year.

“The J&K UT has 543 postgraduate seats for MD/MS. While participating in the all-India quota, it shall be contributing 271 seats, whereas the students of J&K shall become eligible for 5000 seats in MD and MS under the all-India quota. The J&K students will be in an advantageous position with access to a large number of seats,” he said.

The LG said the UT will contribute 15 per cent to the all-India quota for the undergraduate seats.

“Currently, we have 1,000 seats. By participating in the all-India quota, the UT will contribute only 150 seats, whereas the J&K students shall become eligible for 4,568 seats in MBBS under the all-India quota. The J&K students will benefit more by participating in the all-India quota for NEET undergraduates and postgraduate courses,” Lt Government added.

The student delegation agreed and requested Sinha to be allowed at least one year to compete at the national level. PTI SSB RAX RAX

