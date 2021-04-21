Will Delay In Board Exam Results Affect Students' Dreams Of Studying Abroad Amid Pandemic?

Quick links:
With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, the government has postponed and cancelled the board exams. While the national boards like CBSE and ICSE have postponed the class 12 exams and cancelled the class 10 board exams, over a dozen of states have also followed the decision for their decision and implemented it in their states. The state and central government have stated that the decision to conduct the exams will be taken only after May, after considering the COVID situation in the country.
The delay in board exams means a delay in results. The board exams are usually conducted in the months of February or March and the results are declared in May so that students can apply for admissions and entrance exams for higher studies. The academic session usually starts in July. The higher education institutions in India will start their academic sessions accordingly. But, those willing to take admission in foreign universities are worried if they will be left behind the academic sessions due to the delay in their board results. Considering the queries of students, we have interacted with some experts to cover all your questions.
"We have been working on some of these solutions. In our chats with a host of foreign Universities over the last few months, they have now committed to doing additional intakes in January, which students can then join. This will ensure they don’t end up wasting an academic year. Also, this year is seeing pent-up demand from last year, so admissions are way tougher than what it’s been for a long while. That means it’s important to be clear about what you want to do. We have been also recommending a wide variety of online programs and cohort-based courses that help students specialize and be an expert at functional subject areas in the meanwhile, as well as try volunteering for social causes, including in COVID relief, which will go a long way in demonstrating the empathetic + analytical self of the student, and the value they can add in a future classroom," Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, Leverage Edu said.
With the implementation of the New Education Policy in India, students will get the opportunity to study any course online from their desired institutes. The pandemic has made way to online classes, online programs as well as online degrees in the Indian education system. The New Education Policy (NEP) will give a boost to online education in the country.
"There is a sharp focus by the Govt. to not only allow for online degrees and help increase our GER but also to solve the problem of employability gap and create programs which a focused on future skills which are in demand in the industry. The idea is not to create more and more unemployable graduates but rather to arm the young workforce to be successful in the modern Indian economy. So one of the core challenges of the university would be to create programs that are industry-relevant and focused on employability. Universities will need to depend on private partnerships to be able to bring in innovative and future-looking curriculum, keep up with industry demands and inculcate innovative online teaching pedagogies. The other challenge for universities is technology. Erstwhile universities have hardly been technology first and operating an online degree would require investments in the technology infrastructure, creation of digitally compatible content and curriculum as well as training educators to deliver online classes. This is a paradigm shift in the traditional workings of a university that will need to rely on Edtech companies such as ImaginXP which can help them in their online journeys by providing, technology, content, and trained online faculty," Shishir Kumar said.
A: Among other things, foreign universities come with two very loaded advantages: their faculty and their curriculum. Given the academic ecosystem abroad is far more advanced and entrenched, their papers sitting in top journals, and they themselves on boards of top Fortune 500 - the access to top Professors like these is a very significant takeaway from University life. On the other point, a large variety of courses are not available domestically today, and the mainstream that are don’t have branch off-shoots that encourage students to go deep enough and master a subject. We need to really re-do our curriculums. Hence just these two factors will be an incredible value add, to begin with, Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, Leverage Edu said.
