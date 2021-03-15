'Will Make Kattar Deshbhakts': Kejriwal Announces Daily Patriotism Class In Delhi Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that Delhi schools will host hour-long patriotism classes daily asserting that there was a need to inculcate patriotism in students at an early age. Vowing to turn them into 'kattar deshbhakts', Kejriwal elaborated on these daily classes talking about how teachings of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar would be propagated to the students.

"Patriotism is not taught in our schools. We have decided to discuss patriotism every day for an hour in schools, to make students 'kattar deshbhakts'," Kejriwal told news agency ANI. "We will also take the teachings of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar to every household," he added. READ | Kejriwal slams BJP for 'politicising' move to hoist tricolor; dreams to host 2048 Olympics

Kejriwal tables 'Deshbhakti budget'

Earlier this month, Arvind Kejriwal had introduced the 'Deshbhakti budget' in the Delhi assembly in an attempt to 'lay the foundation for all the dreams of the citizens that need to be achieved by the nation's 100th freedom anniversary.' "We will remember our martyrs, especially the lives, the message, and the writings of Shaheed Azam Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar will be taken to the people through multiple programs via a special budget," he said stating that patriotism will be combined with development in the national capital.

Here, he had also advocated for his decision to host tricolors across the national capital saying, "I did not understand when we said that we will hoist the tricolor flag all over Delhi, so why did the BJP and Congress oppose it? I want to ask the BJP that if the tricolor does not fly in India, will it fly in Pakistan? If the country's tricolor does not fly in Delhi, will it fly in Islamabad?"

The Delhi CM also lashed out at the BJP and Congress for questioning his decision to send senior citizens to Ayodhya free of cost post the completion of the Ram Mandir saying, "Ever since I have announced these things, the BJP and the congress are opposing it. I don't understand why? Why are they opposing it? Is sending our elders to Ram Mandir a sin? Is it something wrong? Everywhere they bring in politics. For once think about the nation."

(Image credits- PTI)