SSC Exams: Window To Change Test City Preferences For CGL, JE, Steno Now Open

The Staff Selection Commission has now opened the window to change the exam centre’s city for the upcoming examination. Candidates registered for (i) combined graduate level exam 2019 tier 2 and 3 (ii) junior engineer paper 1 exam 2019 (iii) stenographer grade C and D 2019 exam (iv) selection post phase VIII exam 2020, can change their test city beginning from September 26 to 29. For the purpose of changing, the candidates will have to open the official website, ssc.nic.in, and login to change their preferences.

Here's how you can change exam centre city preferences:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in Log in using your application number and date of birth Once your form has opened, make the necessary changes and save

The SSC junior engineer exam paper 1 will take place from October 27 to 30. Earlier, they were to happen from March 30, 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conducting body had to postpone the same. The eligibility criteria for SSC JE 2020 differs according to the position, which the candidates apply for. However, there are basic SSC JE eligibility criteria 2020 for everyone who wants to apply for the SSC JE exam. Here is everything you need to know about the eligibility criteria for SSC JE 2020.

The SSC Selection Post/ Phase VIII 2020 exam will take place from November 6 to 10. The Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment exam will take place from November 16 to 18 while the SSC CGL 2019 tier 2 exam will take place from November 2 to 5. The tier 3 exam will be held on November 22.

