Wipro Eligibility Criteria For Freshers: Academic Requirements & Documents Required

Wipro is a renowned Indian MNC that has been working in the field of information technology, business process service, and consulting. Started in 2013, Wipro’s headquarter is situated in Bangalore, Karnataka. In the year 2013, Wipro separated its IT and non-IT businesses. As a fresher, getting Wipro jobs is a good way to begin your career. The company is among the top recruiters and hence as an aspiring candidate, you must know about Wipro's eligibility criteria.

Wipro eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed their full-time courses can apply for the jobs. Part-time or correspondence courses will not be taken into account.

For Wipro jobs, one must have passed their B. E or B. Tech degree in any discipline like IT, ECE, CSE, ME, and others.

The candidate applying for the job must have secured 60 per cent marks in their class 10 and 12 board exams.

The candidate must score 60 per cent marks in their graduation. If any candidate has passed their post-graduation degree, 60 per cent marks have to be secured by the candidate in that degree.

Candidates must not have any pending backlogs before the selection process begins.

For Wipro hiring process, the graduation or the post-graduation must be completed from a recognized University in India.

For Wipro hiring process, you must complete all the exit formalities at the previous company where you were working before joining Wipro.

Policies at Wipro

A candidate cannot apply for a job if they have appeared for an interview in the last six months.

If you appeared in an interview and were rejected, then you can re-apply after a six months gap.

If the company has terminated the application of the candidate for some reason, then they are not eligible for applying for a job.

If you miss the opportunity to apply for the interview due to some valid reason, then you will again get the chance to re-apply and attend the interview.

Documents that are required

The original mark sheets of class 10, 12 board exams, and also the graduation and post-graduation (if applicable) certificates. Make sure that you also carry a copy of these certificates with you.

Carry an updated resume with you for the interview.

The candidate must carry passport size photographs with them.

Original identification proof like Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Pan Card, and others have to be carried by the candidate.

