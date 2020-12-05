With The Aim To Make Learning Fun For Children, Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces 'No Bag Day'

In an attempt to reduce pressure on primary school children and make learning more enjoyable, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to observe 'No Bag Day' once a week. On 'No Bag Day', the students will come to school without a bag and will be taught lessons through sports and games. This initiative was taken in a meeting of the task force chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma to implement the changes under the New Education Policy, 2020.

The key meeting was attended by the State Higher Education Council President Pro Girish Chandra Tripathi, Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Monica S Garg and former Director of Secondary Education Council Krishna Mohan Tripathi.

READ | Parts Of Uttar Pradesh Receive Very Light Rains

Uttar Pradesh Govt announces 'No Bag day'

After the state government decided to observe a 'No Bag Day' once every week, Dinesh Sharma directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the changes to be made from basic to higher education. In the meeting, Director of Child Development and Nutrition Department Dr Sarika Mohan gave a presentation regarding pre-primary education. While giving the presentation, Dr Sarika Mohan said that at the pre-primary level, the emphasis should be made on fun-learning strategies.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Six-year-old Girl Abducted On Diwali, Found Murdered

Stating that there should be harmony between Anganwadi workers, primary school teachers and students, the Additional Chief Secretary of technical Education Department, S Radha Chauhan, said that the students in primary school should be brought from Anganwadi and the Anganwadi centre should function as a pre-primary school. Apart from this, a proposal to give more facilities to technical students was also made during the meeting.

READ | New Education Policy Meant To Develop Self-confidence: PM

With an aim to provide complete information from admission to employment, a U-Rise portal has been prepared for the students of ITI, polytechnic and engineering colleges. This newly prepared portal also provides facilities for admission, fees and examination. Apart from this, online facilities for classroom assessment, online presence, credit-based curriculum and life-long education will also be provided through this portal.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Harassed Over Marriage, Girl Sets Herself Ablaze, Dies