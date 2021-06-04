World Environment Day 2021: UGC Asks Universities And Colleges To Celebrate The Day Online

World Environment Day 2021 will be celebrated with great joy and excitement tomorrow on June 5, 2021. To celebrate the day, various global and local events are held to spread awareness about the day. In India, the University Grants Commission, UGC has asked the universities and colleges to organize online events to celebrate the day. UGC has advised all the colleges that they can organise such online events for the day as India is still battling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The University Grants Commission, UGC also highlighted the importance of sustainable development models in its official notice regarding the World Environment Day 2021.

UGC advises universities and colleges to celebrate World Environment Day 2021 with online events

UGC recently released an official letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors and Principals of all colleges and shared the message. The notice read as, “To observe World Environment Day on 5th June, 202l, the universities and colleges may organize online programmes in the form of quizzes, essay writing, webinars, etc to create awareness about the theme of UN Decade and other significant issues related to environment and sustainable living and share details on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC,”(www.ugc.ac.in/uamp).” The world is still fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the celebrations and events for celebrating the day will be majorly held online in various parts of the world because of the pandemic. On the occasion of World Environment Day 2021, the United Nations is all set to declare 2021 to 2030 as a decade on Ecosystem Restoration with the slogan of "Reimagine, Recreate, Restore". With this initiative, the United Nations is aiming to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean.

In its letter, the UGC has also asked the colleges and universities to adopt and execute the ‘SATAT’ framework for developing the campuses in an eco-friendly manner. UGC came out with this ‘SATAT’ framework as part of its ongoing commitment to the environmental cause and its continuous efforts to make campuses environment-friendly and achieve global benchmarks. In its letter, UGC mentioned, “UGC came out with 'SATAT'- a Framework for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Campus Development in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). The framework helps HEIs to devise their own strategies that focus on efficient use of energy and water; minimizing waste generation and pollution and also economic efficiency. The diversity of the framework will help institutions devise and implement strategies most suitable for their geographical locations.” Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the University Grants Commission, UGC at ugc.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and UGC news.

