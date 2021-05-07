World Red Cross Day 2021 Theme, History & Significance: How To Celebrate This Day In 2021?

World Red Cross day is observed on May 8 each year to commemorate the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. On this occasion, people pay tribute to millions of volunteers for their great contribution to humanity. May 8 also represents the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize. Notable events like these are typically paired with relevant themes that change every year. Let's learn about World Red Cross Day 2021 theme and the history that shaped it.

World Red Cross Day 2021 theme

World Red Cross Day 2021 theme is appropriately named 'Unstoppable' this time. This may have been named in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how volunteers and frontline workers around the world are sharing strength with those in need relentlessly during this time. While most of us are asked to stay at home, a few brave ones are out there on the streets aiding those affected by the virus selflessly. These unstoppable heroes are celebrated today and rightfully should be every day.

World Red Cross Day History

World Red Cross Day history dates back to World War I when the idea of an "annual celebration for those who majorly contributed towards world peace' first etched in. The proposal for 'Red Cross Truce' was first approved in 1936 during a Tokyo conference but it was only after World War II, in 1946, that it was taken into consideration by the then-League of Red Cross Societies (LRCS). Following this, in 1948, the first Red Cross Day was celebrated. Over the course, the official title of the day witnessed a few elaborate changes and finally came to be known as "World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day" in 1984.

World Red Cross Day Significance

The Indian Red Cross Society, which was founded in 1920, will be celebrating its 101st anniversary this time. With the coronavirus pandemic affecting lives everywhere, it is harder for volunteers to take a step forward and change the lives of the ones in need. Their strength during these tiring times is impeccable. Although people are advised to stay at home today, we can still celebrate the significance of humanitarian agencies around the world by sharing kind words about them on social media, attending virtual conferences that tend to social issues, donating, and figuring a way to help them in elaborate ways.

