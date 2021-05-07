The World Red Cross Society has committed itself to the safety, support and wellness of those who protect life, uphold human dignity and assist in the pain relief of those who are suffering. This day also honours those who have attempted to avoid disasters and crises such as floods, epidemics, and earthquakes. World Red Cross Day 2021 is celebrated worldwide on May 8th and here are World Red Cross Day images to share with your friends and family.

World Red Cross Day slogans and wishes

On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, let us join hands to make everyone in this world healthier and happier. Happy World Red Cross Day!

There is not just one day when we need to offer our medical services to people around us but we have that duty on us to do it every day. Wishing you Happy World Red Cross Day.

It is the duty of every human to serve humanity and we must always do so to extend our contribution towards the Red Cross. Best wishes on World Red Cross Day.

As humans, it is our duty to give our services to help the needy. Let us celebrate World Red Cross Day by coming forward in good numbers to serve the society. Warm wishes on Red Crescent Day!!!

World Red Cross Day is the reminder that it is the duty of each one of us to remember all those who gave all their lives in the services of the needy. Let us take inspiration from those helping hands and do out a little bit for the society….. Happy Red Crescent Day!

On the occasion of Red Cross Day, let us come together to be more helpful towards those who are in need by offering our voluntary services when required. Sending you warm wishes on World Red Cross Day.

With each helping hand, we can bring a big change in the lives of people around us. Happy World Red Cross Day.

World Red Cross Day encourages all of us to do our little bit to the society as a responsible part of it. Warm wishes on Red Crescent Day.

The World Red Cross Day 2021 theme is 'Unstoppable'.

