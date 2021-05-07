Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The World Red Cross Day is celebrated on May 8 each year. This day is the annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The World Red Cross Day is celebrated in honour of the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant. Dunant is the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The day also celebrates the hours of non-profit and voluntary work done by millions of volunteers all across the world. On the occasion of World Red Cross day, here are some World Red Cross Day quotes and wishes you can share with your family and friends.
In the midst of what 2020 was and what 2021 is- the pandemic, floods, drought and other disasters, we choose to celebrate the wins that were made possible by the #RedCrossRedCrescent community. The power of humanity is #Unstoppable. #WorldRedCrossDay #RedCrossDay pic.twitter.com/lDUTs3L17e— Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) May 7, 2021
The International #RedCross and #RedCrescent Movement consists of:— TAIWAN RED CROSS (@TAIWAN_REDCROSS) May 7, 2021
1⃣ International Committee of the Red Cross (@ICRC)
2⃣ International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (@ifrc)
3⃣ National Societies, like 🇹🇼#Taiwan Red Cross
Celebrating the 🥳#Worldredcrossday pic.twitter.com/y6NjD9OEQe