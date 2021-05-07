The World Red Cross Day is celebrated on May 8 each year. This day is the annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The World Red Cross Day is celebrated in honour of the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant. Dunant is the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The day also celebrates the hours of non-profit and voluntary work done by millions of volunteers all across the world. On the occasion of World Red Cross day, here are some World Red Cross Day quotes and wishes you can share with your family and friends.

On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, let us join hands to make everyone in this world healthier and happier. Happy World Red Cross Day 2021

There is not just one day when we need to offer our medical services to people around us but we have that duty on us to do it every day. Wishing you a Happy World Red Cross Day 2021

It is the duty of every human to serve humanity and we must always do so to extend our contribution towards the Red Cross. Best wishes on World Red Cross Day 2021

As humans, it is our duty to give our services to help the needy. Let us celebrate World Red Cross Day by coming forward in good numbers to serve society. Warm wishes on World Red Cross Day!

World Red Cross Day is the reminder that it is the duty of each one of us to remember all those who gave all their lives in the services of the needy. Let us take inspiration from those helping hands and do out a little bit for society….. Happy Red Crescent Day!

On the occasion of Red Cross Day, let us come together to be more helpful towards those who are in need by offering our voluntary services when required. Sending you warm wishes on World Red Cross Day.

With each helping hand, we can bring a big change in the lives of people around us. Happy World Red Cross Day.

World Red Cross Day encourages all of us to do our little bit to the society as a responsible part of it. Warm wishes on Red Crescent Day.

There is only one way to celebrate World Red Cross Day and that is by working together to make our society a healthier one. Happy Red Crescent Day.

There is not just one day when we need to offer our medical services to people around us but we have that duty on us to do it every day. Wishing you Happy World Red Cross Day.

