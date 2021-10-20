World Statistics Day 2021: Career Options, Courses Available To Become Statisticians

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Today is World Statistics Day. The world around us is developing, and so is its data. Statistics makes it easier to culture the data and structure it into comprehensible pieces of information for interpretation. Statistics is a collection of several principles and processes that, when applied to a raw data set, produce a structured set of information to aid in the formulation of logical conclusions and create predictions based on that data. By backing up its inferences through numbers, it helps in differentiating between logical and dubious conclusions. Statistics is the most appropriate vector to measure economic growth and predict future trends.
Rohit Manglik, CEO, EduGorilla in a conversation with Republic World has shared some skills that are required to pursue a career as a statistician. Proficient statisticians pursue skills and include training methods such as forecasting numerous outcomes, predictive modelling, parametric estimation, data mining, etc. If you wish to pursue a career in the field of statistics, you must possess certain skills such as
Most statisticians in India and around the world pursue courses in mathematics, economics, computer science or any other quantitative field. Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), IIT Kanpur etc., are some of the prestigious institutes in India providing courses in statistics.
Following are some career options in statistics that find relevance in IT, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceutical, Census, automobile sectors, among others.
The acceleration of digitisation and the proliferation of emerging technologies imply that data will be more crucial than ever for businesses. Data-driven decisions aid businesses in targeting new geographies, generating leads about potential customers, plugging gaps in customer experience and impacting the bottom line for businesses. According to an estimate, there will be more than 11 million job openings in the field of Data Science alone by 2026. If you love numbers and calculations, you may consider statistics as a career option that comes with lucrative pay and perks.