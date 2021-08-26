World Thermal Congress To Begin With Presentation By Indian Scientist RK Verma On Aug 29

The five-day 17th quadrennial World Thermal Congress, starting from 29 August in Kraków, Poland, will begin with a scientific presentation by an Indian scientist. Professor Ranjit Kumar Verma whose name figure in Who's Who of Thermal Analysis and is one of the world's top thermal scientists and founder Vice Chancellor of Munger Vishwavidyalaya, Bihar will preside over the workshop on thermal methods on that day. He will deliver an one-hour lecture on 'DSC' technique of calorimetry.

Prof Ranjit K Verma who is also a former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Patna University will deliver a 'Keynote-Address (Keynote Lecture)' the next day in which he will present his research on ferrite nanomaterials in the Materials Science Section which will give a new direction to research. In this session, a total of five keynote-lectures are being given in different sections on different topics by world leaders. He will also preside over the session on Thermodynamics on September 1.

Professor Verma has succeeded in making ferrite nanoparticles of cobalt, magnesium, barium, samarium etc., by heating them slowly at low temperatures instead of the usual method of very high temperature.These particles are endowed with very useful magnetic, electrical and microwave absorbing properties, which have immense potential for their technological applications. The research team of Professor Verma also includes Dr. Rakesh Singh, Nishant, Abhay Aman, Shashank etc. of Aryabhatta University.

"Prof. Verma will also be bidding on behalf of India for hosting the next (18th) session of ICTAC in 2024 for which he has been authorized by the Indian Thermal Analysis Society (ITAS), the Indian Association of Thermal Scientists based at Bhabha Atomic Institute, Mumbai. If successful, this will be the first Congress to be held not only in India but in any South Asian country. It will be at Magadh University in which about a thousand Indian and foreign scientists will be presenting their respective researches in 8-10 parallel sessions," reads a press release.

International Confederation for Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry (ITAC) is the world federation of national associations of thermal scientists with Prof. Verma, Vice-Chairman of its International Scientific Commission and also its executive member. It is worth mentioning that Prof. Verma's name is included in the list of world's top 350 thermal scientists published from Europe and he is also on the editorial board of many international research journals. Thermal scientists study the effect of heat on the properties of substances and understand the changes that take place inside the material. It is used in almost all sciences including chemistry, physics, nano science, food technology, pharmaceutical science. This year the conference is being held in virtual mode for the first time. The leading springer journal on Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry is going to bring out a special issue devoted to this event.