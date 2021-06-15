World Wind Day: History, Significance And Details About The Day

World Wind Day will be celebrated with great joy and excitement all over the world on June 15, 2021. It is a worldwide event that takes place annually on June 15. The day aims at increasing awareness about wind energy and its uses. The day is celebrated all over the world for the importance of wind energy and how it can change the world for the better. Ahead of World Wind Day, a lot of people are wondering about the World Wind Day 2021 theme, World Wind Day history and its significance.

World Wind Day history

Global Wind Day is organised by WindEurope and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the national associations. This day was established to introduce the general people to wind energy and its benefits through a series of activities. The first observance of the day was held in the year 2007. However, it was not a World Wind Day or Global Wind Day till the year 2009. Since then the day has evolved to become more inclusive and the aim of this day has spread in various countries till now. Various events were held over the years to make people around the world aware of wind energy and how it holds the potential to reshape our energy systems, decarbonise our economies and boost jobs and growth. Since 2007 the day is celebrated annually and as far as World Wind Day 2021 theme is concerned, it is not yet announced. Here is a look at the World Wind Day significance.

World Wind Day significance

With the times like these where the threat of global warming is looming over the world, it becomes important to use energy forms like wind energy in an efficient way. According to globalwindday.org, wind energy is currently a mature and mainstream technology. It is also one of the fastest-growing industrial sectors in the world with over $100 billion invested in 2015. In the EU alone, the wind industry installed more than gas and coal combined in the previous year. It is done with enough cumulative installed capacity to meet 15% of the region’s electricity consumption, equivalent to powering 87 million households. With such potential, the significance of the day becomes huge as more people should be aware of wind energy. Several countries work together and raise awareness about wind energy through various events.

Image: Unsplash