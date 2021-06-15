World Wind Day Quotes 2021 To Share With Your Friends And Family

Every year on June 15, World Wind Day, also known as Global Wind Day, is commemorated. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of wind energy, its different applications, and the different ways and opportunities in which wind energy may help transform the world. Here are some World Wind Day 2021 quotes to share with your friends and family.

Quotes on World Wind Day

Wind Is the Most Skilled Hairdresser! Find a Windy Weather and Let Your Hair Be Shaped Creatively! ― Mehmet Murat Ildan

Wind Is God’s Way of Balancing Heat. Wind Is the Way You Shift Heat From Areas Where It’s Hotter to Areas Where It’s Cooler. That’s What Wind Is.

The Fuel in the Earth Will Be Exhausted in a Thousand or More Years, and Its Mineral Wealth, but Man Will Find Substitutes for These in the Winds, the Waves, the Sun’s Heat, and So Forth.— John Burroughs

Winds remind us that no matter how strong we claim to be but how fragile we are for real…. Happy Global Wind Day.

On the occasion of Global Wind Day, let us learn from wind to never underestimate anything in life.

Wind has the power to bring energy into our lives and also the power to destroy our lives…. Happy Global Wind Day.

Wind has its own music, to listen to which you will need ears which understand this music…. Warm wishes on Global Wind Day.

Wishing a very Happy Global Wind Day to you…. May the goodness of wind empower your life with constructive energies.

Wind has the magical power to refresh the air with its freshness…. It has the power to lift up the moods…. Happy Global Wind Day to you.

Wind is the expression of the air when it expresses its love to itself…. Warm wishes on Global Wind Day to you.

Without wind, this world would be incomplete because it is the reason for many natural phenomena to occur…. Happy Global Wind Day.

Wind blows on each one of us without any prejudices but it is up to us how we set our sails…. Have a wonderful Global Wind Day.

On Global Wind Day, let us take inspiration from wind which has the power to bring the change in this world.

