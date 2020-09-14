XAT 2021 Online Exams Scheduled For January 3, 2021; See Complete Process To Apply

The Xavier School of Management which conducts the XAT exams every year has revealed the dates for the 2021 exams. The XAT exam is scheduled for Jan 3, 2021. The registration process for the same has already been started on Sept. 12th while the exam registration would conclude on November 30th. Candidates who clear XAT would then be eligible to take admissions in XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus including other 89 B-schools that are spread across India. Any student who wants to take admission into the Xavier institutes which accepts XAT scores for admission can apply for the exam.

XAT exams scheduled for Jan 3, 2021

XAT 2021 is set to be conducted in 185 centres across India, where students can select the city to appear for the exams. Each applicant would get two cities to apply as their preference. Candidates would have to pay an application pee of 1700 INR while 300 INR per programme that they apply for. Foreign students need to pay a fee of $50 for the application while $25 for each subject. Candidates who want to apply admissions into Xavier schools of management with their GMAT scores would have to pay 2500 INR while the NRI and the foreign nationals would have to pay a fee of 5000 INR.

Image courtesy: XAT official website

Recently, the All India Council of Technical Education aka AICTE had given permissions to the associated MBA and PGDM colleges to conduct their MBA admission 2020 and PGDM admission 2020 on the basis of the final year undergraduate examinations. The administration of the institutes can also give vacant and available seats to the students who have successfully cleared all the papers.

Following the permission by AICTE, the XAT would now be conducted on the first Sunday of January in 2021. XLRI is the body that conducts XAT on behalf of the XAMI institutes. Currently, more than 160 institutes in India consider XAT scores to take admissions into the admission courses. Here are the cities where XAT 2021 would be conducted across India.

The cities include Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi (Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru (Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock