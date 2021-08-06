Last Updated:

XAT 2022 Registration Form Out; Check Registration Dates And Other Details Here

Xavier Labour Relations Institute has started XAT 2022 registration on August 5. Check the important dates and direct links here.

Ruchika Kumari
XAT 2022

Image: Unsplash


Xavier Labour Relations Institute has started XAT 2022 registration on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The XAT 2022 registration window will be open till November 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the XAT 2022  by following the steps mentioned below. They will have to go to the official website xatonline.in for more details.

XAT 2022 Exam: Important Dates

  • XAT registration 2022 has been started on August 5, 2021
  • Registration will continue till November 30, 2021
  • Last day to register with the late fee is December 10, 2021
  • Exam will be held on January 2, 2022

Xavier's registration process

  • Interested candidates should visit the official website www.xatonline.in
  • Candidates will have to click on the ‘Registration’ tab
  • Enter the required details such as name, Date of Birth, and other details
  • Post clicking on the ‘Submit’ button, a system generated ID and Password will be communicated to candidates
  • Candidates are advised to star mark that mail for future reference

XAT 2022 Application process

XAT 2022 application process is a four-stage process. Candidates are informed to keep the documents ready while filling the form. Candidates will have to upload their Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam mark sheets. Graduation and post-graduation details will also be asked. Candidates will also have to upload a scanned passport size photograph. They should make sure to take picture on a light / white background. Along with the photograph, the signature also needs to be uploaded at the second last step of the registration process. The signature should be done on white paper with a black ink pen. Candidates will be asked to pay an application fee to complete the registration process. Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to choose an MBA Program from Business Management, Human Resource Management, General Management, and Global Business Management

XAT Registration Fee

  • XAT Registration Fee (without late fee) is Rs 1,750
  • XAT Registration Fee (without late fee) through GMAT is Rs 2,500
  • XAT Registration Fee (with Late Fee) is Rs 2,000/-
  • Fee for each Programme is Rs. 300 and late fee for each programme is Rs 500
  • Foreign Candidates will be charged Rs. 2,500

Image Credit: Unsplash

