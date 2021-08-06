XAT 2022 Registration Form Out; Check Registration Dates And Other Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Xavier Labour Relations Institute has started XAT 2022 registration on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The XAT 2022 registration window will be open till November 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the XAT 2022 by following the steps mentioned below. They will have to go to the official website xatonline.in for more details.
XAT 2022 application process is a four-stage process. Candidates are informed to keep the documents ready while filling the form. Candidates will have to upload their Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam mark sheets. Graduation and post-graduation details will also be asked. Candidates will also have to upload a scanned passport size photograph. They should make sure to take picture on a light / white background. Along with the photograph, the signature also needs to be uploaded at the second last step of the registration process. The signature should be done on white paper with a black ink pen. Candidates will be asked to pay an application fee to complete the registration process. Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to choose an MBA Program from Business Management, Human Resource Management, General Management, and Global Business Management