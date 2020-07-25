XLRI Announces Start Of 2020-21 Session From August; First Semester In Online Mode

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will begin its 2020-2021 academic session in August. According to reports, classes will begin at the Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campus from August 10 and the first semester will be held in online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Symbiotic culture'

As per reports, 120 students were approved for admission to the XLRI Delhi-NCR campus under the business management program by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) earlier in July.

Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director of XLRI Jamshedpur, is reported to have said that unlike other business management courses, XLRI’s Delhi-NCR campus will be an integral part of the Jamshedpur campus and not a stand-alone campus.

He also said that students present at the Delhi-NCR campus will have all the privileges and opportunities of the Jamshedpur campus. He added that while both campuses will be physically apart, both student bodies would share a ‘symbiotic culture and a synergized relationship’ and will be one entity while striving for the greater good of society together.

According to reports, the results for the admission of the two-year post-graduate program in Human Resource Management and Business Management for the XLRI Jamshedpur Campus were announced on May 20.

In addition, the results for the Executive PGDM (GM) program have also been announced, with orientation classes already underway. As of now, roughly 590 students have been offered admission for the Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses.

